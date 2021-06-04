Using a large cardboard stencil Friday morning that resembled a simple, multi-legged alien from “Space Invaders,” Lisa McWilliams, Cole Dostal and Rick Meyer were able to outline the “99” logo at the center of the Compass Rose on the Hastings Municipal Airport tarmac.
The three were among nine people putting the finishing touches on the first Ninety-Nines Compass Rose to be painted at a Nebraska airport.
The Ninety-Nines is an international organization of female pilots that promotes advancement of aviation through education, scholarships and mutual support while honoring their unique history and sharing a passion for flight.
The nines in the “99” logo are overlaid on top of each other. The design might have looked complicated — and no one working on the project had ever painted a Compass Rose before — but McWilliams, Nebraska Ninety-Nines chapter chair of Omaha, was undaunted.
“We have a really good manual we are following that was done for us ahead of time,” she said. “It belongs to the Ninety-Nines and it guides you through the whole process. It’s very detailed and gives you all the instructions.”
She made a template at home and practiced the design.
The Compass Rose is a large, directional piece of navigation used by pilots with both historical and functional significance. The unique physical characteristics of the Compass Rose help pilots identify airports from above by providing the familiar visual feature.
The compass identifies magnetic north, helping pilots calibrate the compasses in their planes.
While the 99 design is about 10 feet in diameter, the cardboard stencil was about 6 feet and was moved around several times to mark the complete logo.
The entire Compass Rose is 80 feet in diameter.
“I think it’s been great,” McWilliams said of the painting. “It’s exciting. It’s fun. It looks great so far. I’m just excited especially because it is the first one we’ve ever done in Nebraska.”
The Compass Rose was created using highway-grade paint in shades of deep blue and white.
“That way you can roll over it with planes, vehicles and so forth and it will stay,” McWilliams said.
The Compass Rose might need to be touched up.
“It just depends on how many times a snow plow goes over it, what the weather’s like,” she said.
Diane Bartels of Lincoln was applying an additional coat of white paint where needed on Friday.
“It looks really good, what they’ve done already,” she said.
Painting of the Compass Rose originally was scheduled for the weekend of May 15-16. While much of the work was able to be done piecemeal, completion of the project was delayed until Friday due to a wet May.
McWilliams and Bartels were joined by fellow Nebraska Ninety-Nines members Deb Gangwish of Shelton and Susan Biba of Geneva, as well as Dostal of Omaha who is a friend of the Ninety-Nines.
Gangwish and Biba painted an “M” and “N” to designate the location of magnetic north.
Hastings city staff members Deb Bergmann, Jim Howsden, Rick Meyer and Mike Bergmann all contributed to the effort as well.
“It was a challenge to get it laid out and chalked out, but once you started to put the paint on there it really started to come together,” said Bergmann, who is airport manager. “All of us are really proud to be part of something that’s the first one in Nebraska. It’s been a learning experience.”
The Compass Rose was completed two weeks before the Nebraska State Fly-In on June 19-20.
“I’m very excited,” Bergmann said. “We’ve had a lot of interest in it already. Even with it not being finished we’ve had people come out and do photo shoots with it. I just think it’s going to be a lot of fun to have it out there. I’m glad it’s going to be done for the fly-in.”
