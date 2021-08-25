ROSELAND — On St. Patrick’s Day 1920, about 50 Catholic families in the town of Roseland and surrounding area became part of a new faith community named in honor of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
By the following year, they were worshipping together in their new church of brick and stone on the north side of town.
Since then, the people of Sacred Heart Parish have gathered inside and outside of that church endlessly, praying and working together to serve their small farming community — reaching for heaven while nourishing roots planted firmly in the good soil of western Adams and Webster counties.
On Sunday, parishioners past and present will gather with friends, neighbors and clergy to celebrate a century of blessings and fidelity.
Bishop James Conley, leader of the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln, will celebrate Mass at 4 p.m. in Sacred Heart Church. Concelebrants will include the current pastor, the Rev. Nathan Hall, and several former pastors.
Afterward, dinner will be served by the Knights of Columbus and Parish Council of Catholic Women. Games, raffles and activities will be part of the celebration.
To further commemorate the anniversary, parishioners have put together a 111-page book recounting the history of the parish. The book is full of photographs and stories of the people and priests who have served the parish through the years. Copies are available for a suggested donation of $50 to cover publishing costs.
The history of Sacred Heart Parish extends back to December 1911 when Catholics in and around Roseland petitioned one of Conley’s predecessors, Bishop J. Henry Tihen, to erect, or establish, a new parish for them.
Several years elapsed before Tihen’s successor, Bishop Charles O’Reilly, granted his approval for creation of the new parish in November 1919. The official date of establishment was March 17, 1920.
Previously, most if not all of the Catholics in the new parish had attended Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church at Assumption, about 3 1/2 miles north of Roseland. The Assumption parish continues today as a mission of Sacred Heart, meaning one pastor who lives in Roseland serves both churches.
Plans for the new Sacred Heart parish church were ready by April 1920, and construction began that Aug. 4. The cornerstone of the new building was blessed three months later, on Nov. 3, and the building was dedicated Aug. 21, 1921. The structure measures 45 feet by 80 feet and is built of pressed brick and Bedford stone.
Tim Trausch, who leads the music ministry at Sacred Heart, has deep roots in the community. His grandparents were among the founding members of Sacred Heart Parish, and his late parents, Laurence “Mike” and Virginia (Schiefelbein) Trausch, were married there in 1949. Mike and Virginia operated the grocery store and café in Roseland for many years, and Virginia played the organ at the church for more than six decades.
Trausch, 65, said Roseland has strong Catholic heritage and the history of the parish and wider community are intertwined.
He said the people of the parish have been supportive of the church throughout the years, volunteering generously of their time and talents and donating enough money to pay for projects as they went along, whether it was the purchase of a new organ or many other improvements.
Oldtimers in the parish still talk about Christmas Eve Midnight Mass in years gone by, which was a big and memorable event.
“People would come from all over and jam the place,” Trausch said. “Even Protestants would come.”
In the 1950s, Sacred Heart Church received a round of building updates that included new wiring and lighting, a new tile floor and the first electronic organ.
The 1960s brought big changes to the church in Roseland and throughout the world. Reflecting the liturgical reforms of the Second Vatican Council, Mass began to be celebrated in the language of the people instead of in Latin as before.
Meanwhile, many churches, including Sacred Heart, were remodeled to remove their ornate high altars and communion rails.
In recent years, new rounds of church renovations have brought new rounds of remodeling. At Sacred Heart, projects were initiated 25 years ago under the leadership of the Rev. Thomas Au, then continued under the Rev. Thomas Brouillette and were brought to completion under the guidance of the Rev. Jonathan Haschke.
The last large project brought several updates including a new altar, which was consecrated by the bishop in June 2018. The changes addressed aesthetics, functionality and current thinking on church layout.
“People donated all the funds before we started,” Trausch said.
The Sacred Heart and Assumption parish communities work together closely, he said. Religious education classes for both parishes are offered at the Assumption parish center. The solemn liturgies of Holy Week alternate between the two churches. One Knights of Columbus council includes members from both Assumption and Sacred Heart.
The two parishes have been fortunate to be served by many talented and forward-looking pastors, Trausch said. Many of the priests also have been teachers or administrators in the Hastings Catholic Schools.
Hall, the current pastor, said that while some aspects of life in Roseland have changed greatly over the years, the church’s mission remains constant.
“Each parish, no matter its size or location, has the full joy and responsibility of bringing Jesus to its community,” Hall said. “In Roseland, Nebraska, the parish of Sacred Heart has been accomplishing the work of salvation of souls for 100 years. The town has seen so much change over that time, but the parish has helped people know, love and serve God during all that time.”
Trausch said ties of blood and history bind the people of Sacred Heart Parish together, but it’s their shared faith in God that continues to animate their work.
“It’s our faith that was handed on from our ancestors and has been handed on for the past 100 years,” he said.
Hall said today’s parishioners carry on the efforts of many who walked in their footsteps previously.
“The past generations of Catholics have worked to give our community the physical building, the financial resources, and most importantly the faith handed on from family to family,” he said. “May we, who have been entrusted with this critical work, fall deeper in love with our Lord and Savior and preserve this parish for another 100 years.”
Everyone is welcome at Sunday’s celebration. Those interested in a copy of the commemorative book should contact the church.
