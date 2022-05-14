The flurry of Hastings Public School students eating lunch on Friday had a locally sourced food option available.
Ely Farms near Grafton sourced about 300 pounds of asparagus that the schools’ food service program partner, Lunchtime Solutions, roasted with oil and garlic and served in all seven of the district’s schools.
“Not only do kids get to eat a fresh vegetable they may never have tried before, they also get to connect foods they see on grocery store shelves to a local source,” said Betty Moyle, Lunchtime Solutions food service director.
Lunchtime Solutions’ unlimited fruit and veggie bars provide Hastings students with fresh and healthy options for lunch every day, available to all who purchase a full meal.
The Hastings Board of Education renewed the district’s food service contract with Lunchtime Solutions on Monday for another five years.
While the partnerships have been on hold the last couple of years due to COVID-19, Lunchtime Solutions works with multiple area producers to provide locally sourced food.
Moyle said sweet corn, eggs, watermelon and cantaloupe are among local foods planned for the 2022-23 school year.
Neal Ely is honored to provide fresh asparagus for Hastings Public Schools students.
“I think it’s really cool,” he said. “I think the neatest part of all this to me is my family is very health-aware. We eat very healthy, and our health is very important to us. So serving such a healthy vegetable to high school kids, I just absolutely love the idea. I love what they are doing with this. I think it’s an important thing.”
He loves the educational aspect of the partnership and is excited to be working with Lunchtime Solutions.
Ely, now 37, started pickling asparagus as an FFA project in the late 1990s.
Asparagus always has been a big deal in his family.
“It grew in our road ditches, and so we used to drive around and pick it when I was a kid,” he said.
It was not uncommon to see flags in the road ditches laying claim to asparagus patches.
“I started to realize there was a demand for it,” he said. “It grew incredibly well, so well it grew in the road ditches like a noxious weed. The more I thought about it it was like ‘Shoot, why don’t we grow this and sell it?’ It seems like everyone wants it. Everyone’s fighting over the fresh patches. It’s delicious, and Mom has this awesome recipe that I like to pickle.”
This year’s asparagus crop was a little later than expected, which is why it was not served at Hastings Public Schools until mid-May.
“We just had a lot of cool weather early, and it was so dry,” Ely said. “It was kind of late just getting started just because of the drought we had had. Really not until we got that nice rain and started to get some warmer weather did it really take off. About every other year it does seem like it comes on a little late.”
He grows about four acres of asparagus and has found the right balance of supply and demand.
It isn’t hard to fill a big order like the one for 300 pounds from Lunchtime Solutions.
“With four acres of asparagus, we’re picking 200-300 pounds a day,” he said. “It’s not difficult to fill it. We like those big orders. It’s a lot more efficient to fill big orders than it is to fill a ton of little orders.”
He hires many local teens from the Sutton and Geneva area to help pick asparagus, paying his helpers by the pound.
Moyle picked up the 300 pounds of asparagus in her car and delivered it to all the schools Thursday morning.
“I’m determined to show the kids what we need to do,” she said. “It’s important to me.”
