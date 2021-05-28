Brayden Lockling of Hastings recently completed all the requirements to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
Lockling, the son of Dustin and Megan Lockling and Corissa Lockling, is a 2021 graduate of Hastings High School. He joined Cub Scouts as part of Pack No. 200 and crossed over into Troop No. 207 in fifth grade. He has earned 30 merit badges and served as senior patrol leader.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank that can be attained by members of Scouts BSA. Only about 2% of youth who join the Scouts earn this honor.
For his Eagle Scout project, Lockling built a community drop box for U.S. flags needing to be retired. The box stands at the entrance of Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
