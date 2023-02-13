Laura Logan, Hastings College associate professor of sociology, will give an Invited Faculty Lecture titled “Social Problems and Social Action” 1 p.m. Feb. 15 in French Memorial Chapel, 800 Turner Ave.
Wednesday's lecture is free and open to the public.
Logan will discuss the development of social problems and strategies for addressing those problems. As part of her talk, she’ll address the different ways to approach a social problem as well as the importance of structure, culture and interaction.
Each spring, Hastings College students select two faculty members to present campus-wide lectures on the professors’ topics of choice during the next academic year. To be selected is considered a prestigious honor for the faculty member,
The IFL tradition dates to 1967 and is sponsored by the Hastings College Lecture Series.
Logan’s research, teaching, and service interests include social justice and inequalities, criminology, gender and intersectionality, social movements, political sociology, and violence against marginalized people. She has published work on social networks, gendered organizations, stalking and street harassment.
Logan earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2006. She earned a master’s in sociology from Kansas State University in 2008, a graduate certificate in women’s studies in 2009, and a doctorate of philosophy in sociology from Kansas State University in 2013.
When not in the classroom, Logan enjoys reading nonfiction, watching films, writing letters and spending time with family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.