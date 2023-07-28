Although he achieved his childhood dream of working in Major League Baseball under the bright lights of Kansas City and New York, Bob Wirz says nothing compares to his time working as a young sportscaster in Hastings more than six decades ago.

“I tell people the four years I spent in Hastings were probably the most enjoyable years of my life,” said Wirz, remembering his 2 ½ years at KHAS Radio and then a stint at KHAS-TV between 1959 and 1963.

irrigation
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0