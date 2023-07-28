Although he achieved his childhood dream of working in Major League Baseball under the bright lights of Kansas City and New York, Bob Wirz says nothing compares to his time working as a young sportscaster in Hastings more than six decades ago.
“I tell people the four years I spent in Hastings were probably the most enjoyable years of my life,” said Wirz, remembering his 2 ½ years at KHAS Radio and then a stint at KHAS-TV between 1959 and 1963.
The Halsey native just had graduated from the University of Nebraska and was attracted to Hastings by the radio station’s ambitious program of high school, college and summer sports coverage. He worked hard, and he had his entire professional life ahead of him.
“I just had so much opportunity,” he said.
Wirz, 85, was back in town this week for the first time in many years. On Thursday, he threw out the first pitch at Duncan Field before the first game in a doubleheader for the Hastings Sodbusters and Badlands Big Sticks.
Friday morning, he met with around 20 people at the Hastings Public Library for “coffee and conversation” and donated several items of memorabilia from the 1960 American Legion Little World Series played at Duncan Field. He also signed copies of his two books: “The Passion of Baseball” (2016) and “My Nebraska: Rich Memories of Growing Up in Rural Nebraska Decades Ago” (2022).
Items donated by Wirz include photographs, programs and national newspaper accounts from the 1960 series — a red-letter event in Hastings that was all the more memorable because the Hastings Legion seniors qualified as one of the eight teams to play in it.
He even donated a souvenir bowtie worn by officials at that series. (Duncan Field was the venue for the Little World Series in 1959, 1960 and 1961, but Wirz wasn’t yet on the job in 1959 and was fulfilling military obligations in the summer of 1961.)
The centerpiece of the Wirz collection, however, is a well-used baseball signed by the members of the 1960 Hastings team, which was managed by the legendary Earl Applebee.
“It’s a pleasure to donate these items I’ve trucked all around the country,” said Wirz, now retired and living in Stratford, Connecticut. “I hope you’ll make good use of them.”
Library Director Amy Dissmeyer accepted the donation on behalf of the city of Hastings.
Dissmeyer said she would work with other city officials, including those at the Parks and Recreation Department, to identify the “perfect place” to display Wirz’s items.
“We’re going to find a permanent home for it here in the city of Hastings,” she said.
During Friday’s event, Wirz explained that he had worked briefly for the Lincoln Journal after graduating from the university in summer 1959, then moved to Hastings for the chance to join KHAS Radio, which at that time broadcast about 150 live sporting events per year.
“When I found out KHAS was looking for a sports director and news director, I jumped at the chance,” he said, remembering that he worked for general manager John Powell at KHAS Radio and later Duane Watts at KHAS-TV.
In those days, the Hastings Tribune, KHAS Radio and KHAS-TV all were owned by the Seaton family, which continues to own the Tribune today. Wirz said he doesn’t remember ever meeting Fred A. Seaton, who was head of his family’s Hastings newspaper and broadcasting operations but served President Dwight D. Eisenhower as U.S. Secretary of the Interior from 1956-61.
He has much clearer memories, however, of the work he did covering games, giving news and sports reports, and even holding down a two-hour afternoon shift as a disc jockey during his radio days. After switching to television, he read the sports news and occasionally gave the weather report, also.
“You had to do it all in those days,” he said.
He reminisced about crawling into the crow’s nest at the Blue Hill High School football field to broadcast games there; following the Legion baseball team to away games in the KHAS Radio station wagon; and even being the ringside announcer for wrestling events broadcast live from the TV studio after the early evening newscast.
One year, he said, KHAS-TV traveled to home and away Nebraska football games, filmed them, and then brought the films home to broadcast, usually late that same night. (All the Cornhusker football games back then were played during the day.)
Wirz’s most memorable interviews as a reporter — all for Hastings outlets — included Cassius Clay (later Muhammad Ali) at a Hastings truck stop, where the ostentatious boxer recited a full-length poem about his plans to defeat Sonny Liston in their upcoming 1964 fight for the World Heavyweight Championship; and professional golfers Arnold Palmer and Gary Player during an exhibition event in Lincoln. His presentation Friday included video of the Clay interview, in which Clay proclaimed Liston “too ugly to be the world’s champion.”
After leaving Hastings, Wirz worked as a newspaper reporter for the Wichita Eagle and the Denver Post before taking a job in public relations with the Denver Bears, a Triple-A minor league baseball team affiliated with the Minnesota Twins.
The irascible Billy Martin, a former major-league player who would go on to manage the New York Yankees (five times) and several other MLB clubs, was manager of the Bears for part of Wirz’s time there.
“I tell people I was Billy’s first PR man,” he said with a smile.
When the Kansas City Royals got started as a Major League Baseball expansion franchise in 1969, Wirz was the team’s first PR director, staying in the post for six years. He remembers 1973, when on Aug. 2 — 50 years ago next Wednesday —a young third-baseman named George Brett first came up from the minors.
“I thought, ‘What do the scouts see in this guy?’ ” Wirz recalled with a laugh, given Brett’s epic 21-year MLB playing career to follow, all with the Royals. “’He can’t field, he can’t hit.’”
Wirz moved on to New York City, where he worked for 10 ½ years as director of information for Major League Baseball, mostly working under Commissioner Bowie Kuhn. After that, he remained on the East Coast and started his own public relations firm.
Wirz was accompanied to Friday’s library program by his sister Bev Jefferies, who now lives in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; and by cousin Dixie Zabka and her husband, Greg, of Seward. He shared memories of growing up in Halsey in the Nebraska Sandhills, where his parents operated a grocery store and his father was a rural mail carrier for 40 years.
Audience members who showed up Friday included Cal Johnson of Hastings, who reminisced with Wirz not only about sports memories, but also about mutual friends in the Sandhills where the Johnson family purchased a ranch many years ago.
Wirz said he grew up loving sports, playing sports, and consuming all the sports information he could get in the 1940s and 1950s. He remembered listening to St. Louis Cardinals baseball games, in particular — in the car, on a large radio in his family’s living room, or on a small radio in his bedroom in the days before most families had television sets in their homes.
“We would get Cardinals games on a station out of St. Joe, Missouri, in the afternoon,” he said. “I would listen to whatever I could get.”
For Wirz, family shopping trips to Broken Bow would include a stop at the drugstore where he might be able to pick up a copy of the Baseball Digest, which included rosters for all the major-league teams.
“That was heaven to me,” he said.
For all the places he worked in his career, Wirz said, the chance to be part of the Hastings community and cover the local teams stands out as an especially satisfying experience.
He was thrilled to return to Duncan Field on Thursday, see how the ballpark has been renovated and improved, and view the recently installed Hall of Fame exhibit.
“It was wonderful to go to Duncan Field last night and see how beautiful it is,” he said. “It was tremendous for me to see that.”
