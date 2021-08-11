JUNIATA — A verbal domestic altercation turned physical here late Tuesday night, leading to an armed standoff with law enforcement at a residence and eventually leaving one Nebraska State Patrol officer injured and one resident of the home dead.
Speaking at a news conference Wednesday afternoon at NSP Troop C headquarters in Grand Island, Col. John Bolduc, State Patrol superintendent, identified the deceased man as Brooks Hacker, 35, who apparently had moved to Juniata just recently and lived in the residence at 501 N. Brass Ave., that remained a crime scene Wednesday.
Hacker was shot once by a State Patrol Special Weapons and Tactics team member around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday. He had come out of the residence, still carrying a weapon, just as officers had deployed tear gas into the.
About an hour before that, Hacker reportedly had come out of the residence briefly and fired in the direction of officers, striking another SWAT team member once in the arm.
That wounded male officer, a 19-year NSP veteran who is stationed in the Lincoln area, was treated for his injuries and released at Mary Lanning Healthcare in . He was at home recovering by Wednesday afternoon.
“I’ve spoken to him directly and let him know all members of NSP and the community are behind him,” Bolduc said.
Hacker’s death Wednesday morning put an end to a protracted incident that unfolded over more than four hours’ time, punctuated by frequent gunfire.
At 11:52 p.m. Tuesday, residents throughout Juniata and two miles to the east were ordered to lock all doors and windows and shelter in place until further notice. The “shelter in place” order was lifted about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Bolduc said the overnight events could have resulted in more casualties if officers on the scene had not done their jobs so well.
“Any loss of life is tragic, but in this case I have little doubt the quick, professional actions by our troopers, Adams County deputies and Hastings police officers may very well have saved lives in Juniata,” he said.
Participants in Wednesday’s news conference included Bolduc; Capt. Jeff Roby, commander of NSP Troop C, which serves Adams County; and Adams County Sheriff John Rust and Chief Deputy Sheriff Kevin Mauck.
Roby provided a chronology of events for the night, which began with an argument between Hacker and a woman who apparently was his girlfriend.
Roby said the 911 dispatch center in Hastings received a call about 10:15 p.m. from the woman, who reported a verbal altercation had turned physical and she had fled into the backyard, whereupon Hacker, who apparently was intoxicated, reportedly had fired a handgun in her direction. She was hiding from him at the time she called for help and within about 30 minutes was able to escape the property and reach safety around law enforcement.
State troopers and sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene about 10 minutes after receiving the 911 dispatch and immediately concluded support from the SWAT team was warranted, Roby said. Officers then personally contacted close neighbors, either helping them to evacuate for their own safety or advising them to shelter in place.
Adams County Emergency Management issued the wider shelter-in-place order, which went out to cellphones and NOAA weather radios countywide, as well as to television and radio broadcast outlets.
Officers established a perimeter around the scene, and trained negotiators spoke with Hacker multiple times through the course of the night.
“During this time, the subject fired dozens of gunshots inside and outside the home,” Roby said.
At least one NSP patrol vehicle and two armored vehicles at the scene — one belonging to NSP and the other to the Hastings Police Department — took gunfire.
Roby said the standoff negotiators are well trained and succeeded in making contact with Hacker, but communications slowed as the night wore on.
After Hacker was shot, personnel on the scene attempted to render medical aid, Roby said. Even so, Hacker was pronounced dead at the scene.
In accordance with NSP policy, the officer who fired the lethal shot has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, Roby said. Results of the investigation will be forwarded to Adams County Attorney Donna Fegler-Daiss, and a grand jury will be convened, as is standard practice whenever someone dies in police custody or in the course of some interaction with law enforcement.
Bolduc said the investigation will be conducted by the NSP Special Investigations Team, which was created for situations like this, working with members of the Hastings Police Department and South Central Area Law Enforcement Services, or SCALES.
Roby said authorities believed Hacker had lived in Omaha before relocating to the Juniata area.
Domestic violence advocates were called Tuesday night to assist the girlfriend who called 911, who also lived in the residence, Roby said. They were able to arrange temporary housing for the woman, he said.
The overnight incident, and the shelter-in-place warning that woke many area residents just before midnight, made for a long, sleepless night in many local households.
Roby said Juniata residents did a good job of abiding by the warnings they received and staying away from the affected area, even after the standoff had ended and the scene was being processed.
“During the entire event, I feel people heeded to that warning,” he said. “We did not have any issues with bystanders, even as the sun was coming up this morning.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.