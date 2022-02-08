Longfellow mask requirement expires
The requirement for Longfellow Elementary students and staff to wear facial coverings ended at the end of the day Tuesday after the school’s three-day average illness absenteeism rate dipped below 12%.
Members of the Hastings Board of Education approved on Sept. 13, 2021, a conditional mask mandate that would take effect when there is a 12% illness rate over a three-day period at any of the district’s seven schools.
Longfellow exceeded the 12% three-day average on Jan. 25.
Alcott Elementary also previously had a mask requirement go into effect Jan. 21. Alcott’s requirement expired Feb. 3.
District Superintendent Jeff Schneider said when Alcott’s requirement went into effect that several other HPS schools were just under 12%. When Alcott’s requirement expired, Schneider said the illness rate for all schools had all gone down.
No other HPS schools have a mask requirement in place now.
