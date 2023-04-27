Newspaper Club
Buy Now

Second-grader Hadley Linden works on a comic for the next issue of The Leopard Print during Newspaper Club Wednesday at Longfellow Elementary.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Longfellow Elementary School students have brought print media to life through the Newspaper Club this last semester.

The club gives students the opportunity to meet once a week after school and create their own newspaper, The Leopard Print. The club started up in February and has grown to have about 20 students attend every week.

0
0
0
0
0