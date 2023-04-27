Longfellow Elementary School students have brought print media to life through the Newspaper Club this last semester.
The club gives students the opportunity to meet once a week after school and create their own newspaper, The Leopard Print. The club started up in February and has grown to have about 20 students attend every week.
The Rev. Doodle Harris, a Longfellow parent and adviser for the club, said she had various reasons for wanting to start the Newspaper Club.
Longfellow School has had a multitude of clubs open to students in the past; however, the number has dwindled in the wake of the pandemic. Harris saw this as an opportunity to start the Newspaper Club.
Participants started out learning the parts of a newspaper and learning about print media. From there, they learned how to write interview questions and brainstormed ideas for stories.
Before long, the students were coming to the club with overflowing ideas and tremendous excitement.
“I want to give them a voice,” Harris said. “I want them to tell the stories that they are interested in.”
And that’s exactly what they did.
Many of the fourth- and fifth-graders love reading Nebraska Golden Sower Award-nominated books and novels. The Golden Sower program is sponsored by the Nebraska Library Association, inviting schoolchildren to read nominated works and then submit their votes for the winners.
This last semester, Longfellow students fell in love with a particular book, “Letters From Cuba” by Ruth Behar, a heartwarming tale of a young Jewish girl who escapes Poland to make a new life in Cuba.
“It’s so heartwarming because it tells someone’s story,” said Kennedy Kegley, a fourth-grader in the Newspaper Club.
Autumn Dye, a fifth-grade club member, said the book transports readers to another time and place.
“I like it because the narration makes you feel like you are in the book,” she said.
The students loved the book so much that they wrote questions to the renowned author — and to their surprise, she replied back.
Harris said club members were so excited when they learned that Behar had responded to their questions that they could barely contain themselves.
“I gave it to them, and they all took it to the copier, so they all had a copy of her response,” Harris said.
Behar, a cultural anthropologist, writer and filmmaker, was born in Havana, the capital of Cuba. When she was 5, she and her family fled Cuba following the Castro revolution of 1959, resettling in the United States where she grew up in the Queens borough of New York City.
Behar’s grandparents had immigrated to Cuba from Poland and Turkey, respectively, so the novel “Letters from Cuba” is based on her own family’s experiences in the era prior to the rise of Communism in that island nation.
The author’s response to questions from Longfellow sparked so much enthusiasm that club members have decided to write their next issue on the book “Letters From Cuba” and Behar’s letter to them.
“She told us why she wrote the story and things about her personal life,” Autumn Dye said.
Kennedy Kegley remains in disbelief over the club’s good fortune.
“Someone from the Golden Sower really responded,” she said.
While some of the girls work on the story about “Letters From Cuba,” some of the other club members are busy at work creating other parts of the newspaper.
Fifth-grader Benjamin Kuehn is known as the chief provider of the comics section of the paper. He said he likes to read the comics in the Hastings Tribune as he puts his own skills to work in the Newspaper Club.
“I like drawing comics for the paper,” Benjamin said. “I’ve learned how to make newspapers, and how much work goes into them.”
Another fifth-grader, Brayden Connot, is the quantifier of the stories. Brayden works behind the scenes to make sure the stories are reviewed and are ready for print.
“I like to help out,” Brayden said — and he does just that alongside his fellow club members.
Throughout the semester, the Newspaper Club has allowed the students to grow in various ways.
Harris said they now are much better at asking interview questions and figuring out what information is relevant and what to lead with in a story.
The students have become more excited about the stories, Harris said. They are finding things that interest them to write about as opposed to Harris giving them the story topics.
The students agree, as they think they have learned a lot through this process, as well.
“You get to interview different people and create your own stories,” said fifth-grader Brendy Bottolfson on account of her new-found writing skills.
Harris is completing her first year as chaplain and director of service learning at Hastings College. She said she is old-school, and that one of the many reasons she started the Newspaper Club was to keep print media alive in the youth of today.
With this spark of journalistic excitement within the students at Longfellow Elementary, Hastings may have some future writers on its hands.
