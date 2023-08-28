An old Army jeep led the honor guard procession carrying flags Sunday for the opening ceremony of the annual Melon Roast Car Show at Brickyard Park.

Painted olive green and adorned with three flags of its own, the 1948 Willys-Overland Utility Jeep CJ2A half ton had been driven by longtime car show enthusiasts Fred and Patricia Drummond of Hastings for many years before Fred’s death on Aug. 3.

