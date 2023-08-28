An old Army jeep led the honor guard procession carrying flags Sunday for the opening ceremony of the annual Melon Roast Car Show at Brickyard Park.
Painted olive green and adorned with three flags of its own, the 1948 Willys-Overland Utility Jeep CJ2A half ton had been driven by longtime car show enthusiasts Fred and Patricia Drummond of Hastings for many years before Fred’s death on Aug. 3.
A grandson, Dylan Bard of Lincoln, drove the historic jeep Sunday with his uncle Frederic Drummond Jr. in the passenger seat.
“You get goosebumps,” Bard said. “This is something my grandpa and grandma did for years. It’s an honor.”
Frederic Drummond Jr. of Tampa, Florida returned to his hometown for the show.
Drummond said he attended the first Melon Roast car show, back when it started in the parking lot on the west end of Brickyard Park.
Now, with more than 300 cars registered this year, the show has spread out across the park.
“Brickyard is a unique monument in Hastings that pays tribute to service men and women, but to the foundation of the city,” he said.
Read more about the event in Tuesday's edition of the Hastings Tribune.
