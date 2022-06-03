Christopher Waddle, who has served since 2011 as vice president for human resources at Central Community College, has been named the next campus president for CCC-Hastings.
Waddle’s appointment was announced by College President Matt Gotschall. It is subject to approval by the CCC Board of Governors at its June 16 meeting.
If the appointment is ratified, Waddle will begin his new job June 25. He would succeed Jerry Wallace, who recently submitted his resignation to become president of Danville Community College in Virginia.
Waddle is a Sterling native. He is a graduate of Southeast Community College, where he received an associate of arts degree in 1998; and Peru State College, where he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in 2000. He then received his juris doctorate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law in 2002 and was admitted to the Nebraska Bar.
During his college an law school years, 1995-2003, he was a customer service manager for Walmart stores in Lincoln.
Waddle signed on with CCC in 2003 as a history and political science instructor and taught on the Hastings campus for eight years. From 2003-09, he also was an owner/partner in Waddle Enterprises LLC, a business based in Ericson. In that capacity, he oversaw management of the busing contract for Wheeler Central Public Schools.
As a college instructor, Waddle served on the Nebraska State Education Association board of directors from 2009-12.
In his human resources role with CCC, Waddle’s responsibilities include compliance with regulations for administering policies and procedures; recruiting and hiring for faculty and staff positions at all college locations; managing labor relations and negotiations; and acting as the Equal Employment Opportunity officer.
CCC has campuses at Hastings, Grand Island and Columbus; centers in Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington; and an Ord Learning Center. The college also delivers education online and in other settings, including area high schools through dual-credit programs.
The college’s service territory includes 25 counties.
As Hastings campus president, Waddle will be responsible for the overall administration of the campus as well as the skilled and technical sciences and business and entrepreneurship divisions.
In a news release, Gotschall said Waddle and his skills would be a good fit for Hastings.
“Chris understands the proud history of the Hastings Campus while in tune with the innovative programs, facilities and personnel who will make a positive difference for future generations,” Gotschall said.
For his own part, Waddle said he is eager for the opportunity.
“I am looking forward to getting back to the Hastings Campus and working directly with our faculty and staff who are doing the essential work of building a highly trained workforce in central Nebraska,” Waddle said. “It is truly an exciting opportunity to work with the Hastings community and our partners in maximizing student and community success.”
Waddle served on the Giltner Board of Education for 11 years and as a member of the Nebraska Association of School Boards legislative committee from 2017-22. He was serving as president of the Giltner board on Feb. 15 when voters removed him from the board through a recall election. The vote was 167-102.
The recall petition against Waddle was taken out in August 2021.
Wallace served as Hastings campus president for three years. His tenure with CCC ends June 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.