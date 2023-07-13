Wooden nickels are back as the Adams County Fairfest kicks off festivities Saturday and organizers honor a longtime supporter with the first Darrel Stromer Memorial Parade in downtown Hastings.
Justin Wahl, a member of the Adams County Agricultural Society Board of Directors, said organizers will pay tribute to Stromer by including his family at the beginning of the parade. Darrel and his wife Marilyn of Juniata were grand marshals of the Adams County Fairfest Parade in 2006.
Darrel was a longtime volunteer and board member with the Adams County Agricultural Society, helping with the pro rodeo, the state high school finals rodeo, and the Adams County Fair.
He was president of the Adams County Fair Foundation, past captain of the Juniata Volunteer Fire Department, and an organizing member of the Oregon Trail Rodeo when the event was brought back in 1992.
The 88-year-old Juniata resident died April 2 at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Wahl said Stromer’s history of service to activities at the fairgrounds led fair organizers to seek a way to memorialize him and chose to do so while bringing back the fair parade last seen in 2019.
“With Darrel’s passing, there is no time better than now to kick off the event,” he said. “The parade has always been one of Darrel’s favorites to help with getting the fair started off in the right direction. One of the biggest things that made his day was to see all the kids smiling and having fun.”
Part of that fun will be the return of the wooden nickels being handed out at the parade. Each coin is numbered for a drawing that will take place during the opening ceremonies at the fairgrounds on Wednesday. Prizes will include FairFest branded clear bags, carnival ride wristbands, food vendor gift certificates, Oregon Trail Rodeo tickets, concert tickets and the grand prize — a Treager tailgater grill.
“We wouldn’t be able to put on a great event like this with out all the great supporters in this community,” Wahl said. “Thank you all for your continued support and let’s make this event one of the best yet. Can’t wait to see you there.”
Registration will begin at 9 a.m. by the city parking lot at Fourth Street and Hastings Avenue. Entries should be ready and in front of the registration table to be assigned an entry number so they can pull directly into line with the other parade participants. The parade will start at 10 a.m.
The parade route travels east on Fourth Street, south on Colorado Avenue, west on Second Street and north on Hastings Avenue back to the parking lot.
The 2020 parade was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and organizers cited a lack of participation in cancelling the 2021 and 2022 parades.
Wahl said a parade always has been a great way to kick off the fair each year, helping the community get into “fair mode as some would call it.”
While disappointed to cancel the parade last year, Wahl noted the Juniata Days parade was scheduled for the same day and organizers encouraged 4-H and fair entries to participate in that parade.
“While attending the parade, it was great to see all the 4-H and fair entries participate in the Juniata Days Parade after the cancellation of our parade,” he said.
To avoid a similar scheduling conflict next year, the second Darrel Stromer Memorial Parade will be held during Juniata Days 2024 as a precursor to next year’s fair. Fair entrants are encouraged to attend that parade next year.
Wahl said Stromer approached him about coordinating with Juniata Days when the town celebration was relaunched in 2019.
“Darrel has always been a huge supporter to the fairgrounds for all events but also to Juniata and any events happening in Juniata,” he said. “I said, ‘Yes. That would be great. Why compete when we can work together in our community?’ ”
