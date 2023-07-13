Darrel and Marilyn Stromer (copy)

Darrel and Marilyn Stromer are pictured on the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings. Darrel, a longtime supporter of the Adams County Fair, died on April 2. He will be memorialized in the Darrel Stromer Memorial Parade on Saturday in downtown Hastings.

 Courtesy

Wooden nickels are back as the Adams County Fairfest kicks off festivities Saturday and organizers honor a longtime supporter with the first Darrel Stromer Memorial Parade in downtown Hastings.

Justin Wahl, a member of the Adams County Agricultural Society Board of Directors, said organizers will pay tribute to Stromer by including his family at the beginning of the parade. Darrel and his wife Marilyn of Juniata were grand marshals of the Adams County Fairfest Parade in 2006.

