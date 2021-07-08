OHIOWA — Rex Mussman has had a passion for agriculture his entire life.
The Ohiowa native grew up on a farm that raised cattle, was a 4-H member and then showed cattle at the Fillmore County Fair. He has farmed his whole life alongside his dad and brothers, was a 4-H leader and then became a Fillmore County Fair Board member.
Today, the fair board is called the Fillmore County Agriculture Society. This year’s Fillmore County Fair is under way and continues through Monday afternoon on the fairgrounds in Geneva.
On Jan. 23, Mussman was honored as “Fair Person of the Year” 2021 by the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers at the group’s annual convention in Grand Island. He was nominated for the statewide award by the Fillmore County Ag Society.
To add to the excitement of the evening, it just happened to be Mussman’s 65th birthday.
“This award was presented during one of the meetings held at the convention,” Mussman said. “My wife, Lynn, my two sons, Chris and Henry and other family members managed to get me there, and I was surprised with this award.”
Mussman had been on the board for 15 years and stepped down at the end of 2020.
He has nothing but fond memories of the Fillmore County Fair ever since his childhood days.
“I remember attending the fair when I was young, and my favorite thing at the fair was, of course, the livestock part of 4-H,” Mussman said. “I liked showing cattle, but also always looked forward to the friends one would meet along the way.”
Mussman, known as a person who gets things done, said his dad taught him a lot about fixing and building things.
“I always figured that’s what farmers did,” Mussman said. “I don’t think I’m good at creating ideas, but I feel I’m pretty good at getting projects completed when someone points me in the right direction.”
Mussman and his wife were 4-H leaders for 18 years and during that time made a list of projects they hoped could be accomplished at the fairgrounds.
“So being on the fair board helped those projects become a reality,” Mussman said.
It took a team effort to achieve all those goals, he said.
“I enjoyed working with the other fair board members,” Mussman said. “Without this group of amazing people and the other volunteers that worked alongside us, we would never have achieved all that we did.”
Mussman said some big accomplishments were made during his 15 years on the fair board.
“The first project on the list was building the new 4-H food stand,” he said. “Others included putting a new awning on the beef barn, bringing in a new sheep barn, installing fans and a new small-animal barn.”
The biggest and most challenging project was an addition to the Ag Hall, with the small-animal barn coming in second.
“Both were much needed and worth the time and frustration,” Mussman said.
Most all of the projects were memorable and each one had its own memory he’ll never forget.
“One of the craziest things we attempted was taking down the bathroom stalls at the state fairgrounds in Lincoln,” he said. “We dismantled them and used the dividers to improve the outdoor restrooms at our fairgrounds. There, again, we all worked together. It was a good day.”
Mussman said he has enjoyed his years as a fair board member a lot.
“You meet some really great people along the way,” he said. “The memories you make will last a lifetime and, hopefully, so will some of the projects I got to be a part of.”
Volunteers are valuable assets on the fairgrounds, Mussman said.
“Although I was honored to receive this award, I think it’s important for people to know that the entire fair board and volunteers helped with each and every one of these projects. What we’ve accomplished, we did it together,” he said. “I would encourage anyone who wants to be a part of something important and worth your time and interest to be a volunteer.”
Deb Hoarty, president of the Fillmore County Agriculture Society, said Mussman was an outstanding member of the ag society.
“There truly was no situation, nor dilemma that he could not tackle and find the means of solving, always with a smile and always with positive commentary and praise for others,” Hoarty said. “He was and is such a hard worker, and was as giving to 4-H as he was to our own board. I know of no one more deserving of this statewide honor, and our entire board regards him as a very dear friend.”
During his time on the fair board, Mussman also received the 4-H Volunteer of the Year Award.
But the story doesn’t stop here. The Mussmans’ son Chris, who is 39, was asked by the fair board to take his father’s seat on the board.
He and his brother, Henry, have been in 4-H and have helped at the fair on many occasions. They own an excavating business and built the track at the grandstand, for its many different events, on a volunteer basis.
Taught by their parents who were their church youth group leaders and 4-H leaders, they grew up learning the importance of volunteering.
