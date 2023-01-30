Jack Newlun guided the Hastings Solid Waste Landfill through formidable regulations.
“I got to witness the modernization of solid waste into the new era, which is Subtitle D regulations, and that covers how it’s regulated and how it’s regulated on how it’s constructed … ultimately to protect the environment and groundwater,” he said.
Newlun, 62, will retire on Feb. 8 from his post as solid waste superintendent.
Newlun started with the city in the early 1980s, working with the city engineering department on public works projects.
In 1995, Newlun became the city’s solid waste superintendent environmental officer.
In 1994, federal regulations for Environmental Protection Agency subtitle D came into effect for all operating municipal landfills.
Prior to that, there were 428 permitted landfills in the state of Nebraska.
There are currently 22 landfills.
“So everything became more regionalized,” Newlun said.
Hastings started building phase 1 of six on the solid waste landfill at 725 S. Southern Hills Drive in 1996.
It’s a six-county regional facility.
“I’ve been very fortunate to be on the groundbreaking cusp of the new solid waste management era we’re into for today’s world,” he said. “It’s a lot different from what it used to be.”
Hastings had a 33-acre site at the northeast corner of the current solid waste landfill that didn’t meet Subtitle D regulations. It had been operating from 1983 to 1996.
The city acquired the land where the current landfill is located.
Newlun said the facility has an estimated lifespan of about 30 years.
Once the sixth cell, which opened in fall 2019, is full, the landfill will be built 100 feet up.
Newlun has seen the implementation of a tremendous amount of regulations during his time as solid waste superintendent.
“Whether it’s the air, water permitting of a site is very difficult nowadays these days,” he said. “That’s why again you only see 22 of them in the state of Nebraska.”
Newlun was in charge of several landfill closure projects in Hastings through the EPA landfill closure program.
“I look at the space that we have and the acres from phase 1 to phase 6 and I think of the 28 years of six counties coming into that space and it’s kind of amazing, but it’s critical that we conserve space and critical that we maintain recycling and make sure we use the landfill for what it’s used for,” he said.
Density, and lifespan, of the landfill have been increased thanks to a slow-speed solid waste shredder.
Newlun said Hastings was the first landfill in Nebraska to implement that theory and it has been running a little more eight years.
Newlun secured grants for equipment as well as programs such as household hazardous waste collection days, tire collection and electronic waste collection events.
“All those are very popular among the people,” he said. “Hopefully that can continue into the future.”
The success of those events is due largely to the team effort, Newlun said.
“I’m very proud of our solid waste team for grant writing, obtaining grants and bringing programs to the community,” he said. “That’s something we can hang our hat on because when you have a household hazardous event and you have 800 vehicles in four hours it’s overwhelming.”
In retirement, Newlun hopes to spend more time on his boat at Harlan County Reservoir.
He and his wife, Patty, also hope to travel.
“I’ve been in Hastings my entire life and realized I’ve never traveled too far,” he said.
They have two children, daughter, Mikaela, and son, Cody.
Mayor Corey Stutte lauded Newlun’s leadership at the landfill.
“I think Jack’s done a great job,” he said. “He’s obviously a long-term employee out there. He’s really taken the way that the landfill runs and I think professionalized it in a lot of respects. He’s well respected around the state by our peer communities for the work he’s done. He’s very forward-looking, too. He’s thinking about what’s going to happen years from now when we have to look to expand the landfill or what kind of opportunities that might bring. He’s been good to work with, always focused on doing what’s right and trying to figure out ways to solve tough problems, after storms opening the landfill to let people bring their debris in from storms has been good. He’s been a good team player working with city staff to solve some tough issues.”
