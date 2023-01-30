Jack Newlun
Jack Newlun, solid waste superintendent, will retire Feb. 8 after nearly 40 years with the City of Hastings. Newlun is photographed at the landfill Wednesday, Jan. 25.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Jack Newlun guided the Hastings Solid Waste Landfill through formidable regulations.

“I got to witness the modernization of solid waste into the new era, which is Subtitle D regulations, and that covers how it’s regulated and how it’s regulated on how it’s constructed … ultimately to protect the environment and groundwater,” he said.

