GLENVIL — Friends and family gathered Saturday to take part in the beloved activity of a departed friend at the Marlyn Fike Memorial Tractor Pull.
His son, Dennis, thanked the pullers and spectators for honoring his father.
“This was a big part of his life and you were all a big part of his life,” Dennis said. “You were all family and you are still. It means a lot.”
Marlyn Fike died Nov. 30, 2022, after a battle with lung cancer and a group of his long-time friends wanted to host an event to honor his contributions to the antique tractor pulling sport.
Dan Brandenburger, Wayne Kalvoda, Scot Lounsbury and Donna Wilton coordinated with Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association and organizers of the Old Trusty Antique and Collectors Show, along with other volunteers in the community, to put together Saturday’s tractor pull.
“So many people around the town of Glenvil helped,” Lounsbury said. “We’re really appreciative of that.”
Tractor pulling is a competitive motor sport in which participants use a tractor to drag a metal sled that contains a box filled with weight that is mechanically winched forward to increase the load as its pulled.
Instead of competing in speed, tractors are judged on the distance the sled is pulled until forward momentum and torque are lost.
It’s a sport with which Marlyn Fike was well acquainted, having participated for decades.
“Dad really loved tractor pulling,” Dennis said. “Seeing all these people here from the past and present pulling is like a family reunion. Dad really thought of them as a second family.”
Marlyn’s tractor of choice was Allis-Chalmers, the brand he collected most.
Marlyn’s father, Marion, purchased an Allis-Chalmers WD and eventually passed it on to his son. Now, the family heirloom has been bestowed upon Dennis and his siblings.
Dennis used that same tractor to make the first pull of Saturday’s contest as a way to honor his father’s memory.
Marlyn was born in Fairfield and grew up there and in Spring Ranch mainly. He became a farmer and farmed south of Glenvil, where he and his wife, Alice, raised their three children.
“Dad was just proud of the community he was from and where he grew up,” Dennis said.
Marlyn also supported efforts to bring tractor pulling to various events through the area, directly working with others to start pulling at Old Trusty Days and the Platte Valley Antique Show.
Dennis recalled working with his father and several others helped build the big sled used in Saturday’s event. The sled is co-owned by Old Trusty Antique and Collectors Show and Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association. Marlyn was involved with both groups for decades.
Lounsbury contacted the Fike family to get permission to honor Marlyn with the event.
“He had so much to do with the pulling community from Kansas and Nebraska,” Lounsbury said. “He’s encouraged so many people to get into the sport. He’s like a grandfather to this antique world.”
Donna Wilton, another organizer, said she was watching her husband pull and knew Marlyn from previous pulling events.
She thought Marlyn was joking when he asked about her giving it a try. Marlyn wouldn’t take no for an answer and insisted Wilton learn the sport
“He taught me how to pull,” she said. “Then I never looked back. It was okay till I started beating my husband in the same class.”
Marlyn also served as the inspiration for Kenzie Petr of Glenvil to make her debut pull Saturday.
Petr knew Marlyn and thought it a good time to test the waters of the sport in a Super H Farmall.
“I wanted to get my first experience in my home town,” she said.
