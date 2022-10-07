A Butler County farmer with 47 years’ service on the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District board of directors has been honored as 2022 Director of the Year by the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts.
Larry Moore of rural Ulysses received the award Sept. 26 during the NARD annual conference in Kearney.
NARD presents the award annually to recognize outstanding effort and dedication to conservation by a current or former director.
The Upper Big Blue NRD issued a news release in July previewing the honor for Moore. The district, headquartered in York, encompasses all of York County, virtually all of Hamilton County, northeastern Adams County, northern Clay and Fillmore counties, and portions of Saline, Seward, Butler and Polk counties.
In the news release, UBBNRD said Moore has served in numerous board roles through the years, including six years as chairman, one year as vice chairman. He has served on all standing committees as well as several special committees. Since 2013, he has served as a member of the Big Blue River Compact Administration. He served on the NARD board of directors from 1987-91 and 2011-19, including two years as Nebraska representative to the National Association of Conservation Districts Council. He also served on the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission from 1982-86 and 2006-10.
The news release explains that Moore has been involved with the district since it began operations in 1972. In those early years, he served as driver for Raymond Burke, one of the original board members, who did not like to drive at night and needed a ride to and from meetings.
Moore was elected to his first term of office in 1974 and has served on the board continuously since then.
Moore studied agriculture for several years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and worked on summer farm crews in Nebraska, Montana and Canada before returning to the family farm in 1960 to work full time with his father.
Today, Moore farms with his brother Mike, son John, and grandson Max. Their operation involves hybrid seed grain crops, hay and pasture grown on both rain-fed and irrigated fields.
Moore began experimenting with cover crops and no-till in 1989, expanding on those practices over the years. The operation has been 100% no-till for the past five years and has incorporated cover crops whenever weather conditions allow, with the goal of 100% coverage.
Other honorees at this year’s NARD conference included:
Tree Planter of the Year: Dennis and Teri Taylor, Newport
Community Conservation Award: City of York (Project Grow)
Water Conservation Award: John Krohn, Albion
Soil Stewardship Conservation Award: Dave and Alex Daake, Seward County
Educator of the Year (K-6): Laura Cooney, Arthur County Public Schools
Educator of the Year (7-12): Kelly Guggenmos, Wheeler Central High School
The association also inducted three new members of the NRD Hall of Fame:
Jim Bendfeldt, Kearney (Central Platte NRD director)
Marlin Petermann, Omaha (posthumous) (NRD employee)
Susan Olafsen-Lackey, Conservation and Survey Division (NRD supporter)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.