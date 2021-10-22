Melody Warnick didn’t love Blacksburg, Virginia, when she moved there nine years ago with her husband and two daughters.
Her first thought was to move. She’d already lived in five different states in the previous 13 years, anyway.
Her husband had a job at Virginia Tech University, however, and her daughters had started school.
Wanting to change her mindset, Warnick, a freelance journalist, looked into what makes people love where they live.
“I wanted to learn how to be rooted in my community rather than mobile or stuck,” she said.
That led her to the concept of place attachment and eventually to writing the book “This is Where You Belong.”
Warnick was in Hastings Wednesday and Thursday as part of Hastings Week, presented by the Hastings Young Professionals group. On Thursday she gave a keynote address about place attachment — the emotional attachment a person has to where he or she lives.
Everyone, she said, is either mobile, stuck or rooted where they live.
Place attachment improves well-being, social capital, self-esteem, physical health and lifespan.
What’s the key?
“I think it’s that people who are place-attached behave differently,” she said.
Place-attached people are more involved, more vested and more likely to do things that are good for the local community. As place attachment increases, so does the local gross domestic product.
Warnick ended up with about 10 broad categories of things people could do like volunteering, walking and biking in their community, shopping locally, getting civically engaged.
Every chapter in her book covers one of these things.
She came up with a few “love where you live” experiments for each topic.
One of her categories was “act like someone who loves your town would act.”
Perhaps the best example of that in Blacksburg is to embrace Virginia Tech football.
That was an unconventional choice for Warnick, who said she isn’t a sports fan. But she found herself having fun at a Hokie football game, where she experienced moments of community or “collective effervescence.”
Another key concept is prioritizing relationships.
Someone who feels like he or she doesn’t have positive relationships in a community isn’t going to want to stay.
To better know her neighbors, Warnick baked banana bread muffins and gave them away.
Other examples of neighborhood strengthening she learned about while researching her book included porch parties in Indianapolis and a woman in Austin, Texas, who had a picnic table in her front yard.
Not every experiment worked, but she was surprised how well they did.
She recalled going on a bike ride in Blacksburg recently with one of her daughters during which Warnick found herself “washed in well-being.”
Following Warnick’s keynote, Hastings Young Professionals coordinator Maggie Esch led roundtable discussions addressing how several of Warnick’s topics could be applied in Hastings.
On Wednesday, Warnick met at Blue Fork Kitchen restaurant with a group of VIP stakeholders including members of the Key Society and Hastings City Council, the leadership team for Hastings Young Professionals, and 30 Under 30ish award recipients.
Warnick spoke at the VIP event about her next book, “If You Could Live Anywhere,” which includes a section about Hastings and will be available in July 2022.
“We’re really excited about that,” Esch said in an interview after the roundtable discussions.
Warnick also met with Hastings Young Professionals Thursday morning at Art Bar.
“Everything was designed to complement each other, and so it was really nice to have an open dialogue with Melody really leading the conversation, based on what she’s found in her findings across the country as she wrote her book,” Esch said. “I have been really pleased with the conversation amongst the group and the amount of people that showed up and new faces that we saw at these events. I’m really pleased with how everything went. I think bringing Melody in was definitely the right decision.”
Esch encouraged people to join the “Hastings Is Where You Belong” Facebook group.
“We intentionally have no agenda for what comes after this because we hope people who participated in the conversations last night, this morning and this afternoon have an idea for what comes next,” she said Thursday. “Joining the Facebook group is our way to keep the conversation going. We are anticipating we will do something in person to kind of reflect on what we thought about and what we learned, sometime in November. But really the community, the people who chose to show up and invest their time in the conversation, those are the people that are going to decide what comes next.”
