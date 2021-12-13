JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. — Online campsite reservations for the 2022 season at Lovewell State Park here are set to begin at noon Thursday.
The reservations will be taken through ReserveAmerica.com, kshuntfishcamp.com, or through the Lovewell State Park office.
Reservations are for most utility campsites at Lovewell, and also for the Willow Primitive 24hour generator sites.
Reservations for the park’s rustic and deluxe camping cabins area available 364 days in advance through the same websites, or through the park office during regular business hours.
Those wishing to make reservations are encouraged to log into the website ahead of the launch time to familiarize themselves with the process.
State vehicle permits, annual and 14-day camping permits for 2022 will be available beginning Tuesday. Gift cards for amounts $25 and up also will be for sale.
Annual camping permits are available for an off-season discount if they are purchased by March 31.
The Lovewell park office will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Otherwise, regular office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call the office at 785-753-4971.
