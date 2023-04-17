Lunch prices at Hastings Public Schools will be increasing as the district deals with inflation.
Members of the Hastings Board of Education voted 9-0 Monday to increase breakfast and lunch prices for the 2023-24 school year by 7.4%.
Thomas Szlanda, HPS director of human resources and operations, said the increase would help cover the rising cost in food. The 7.4% increase is based on the Consumer Price Index rate of inflation.
Szlanda said meal prices last increased in 2021-22, as the state of Nebraska mandated at that time.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider said the district has been working to maintain costs for as long as possible.
“Our biggest thing is to keep prices down for our families,” he said.
While the price change may not completely cover higher food costs, Schneider said, the district will work with meal provider Lunchtime Solutions to fill the gap. If the new charges don’t completely cover food prices, any shortfall can be absorbed in the school district’s food service fund.
“We have very solid finances in the food service fund,” Schneider said.
The school board gathered Monday evening for its regular April meeting at the HPS administrative office center, 1515 W. Eighth St.
In other financial matters, board members voted 9-0 to approve a 3.25% increase in administrative staff wages for the 2023-24 school year.
Schneider said the base salary increase for administrators is similar to that of teachers that the board approved earlier in the year. While the base salary for administrators is a little bit higher than the base salary for teachers, administrators don’t have insurance benefits included.
Salary studies have compared the district to others, as well.
“We’re in line with neighboring districts,” Schneider said.
The board also unanimously approved Schneider’s contract for the upcoming school year with a 3.25% increase.
With a 9-0 vote, the board approved an increase for classified staff, a raise of $1 per hour or 3.25%, whichever is greater. A similar increase will be needed for the next three years, as well, to reflect Nebraska’s new minimum wage by 2026.
The board unanimously approved a $5-per-day increase for substitute teachers to $160 a day.
Szlanda said the increase will help keep the district competitive with other schools in the area.
“That keeps us in the ballpark,” he said.
In other business, the board:
- Unanimously approved a bid for high school auditorium improvements: a $47,960 bid for house and aisle lighting and $62,870 for video equipment
- Unanimously approved a bid of $49,007 per vehicle for two Silverado pickup trucks to be used by the maintenance department
- Unanimously approved option enrollment limits for the 2023-24 school year
- Unanimously approved the 2023 Summer School activities program
- Unanimously approved the addition of a full-time certificated elementary position for 2023-24
- Unanimously approved bids for window upgrades at various locations throughout the district
- Heard a Spotlight on Learning report about Hawthorne Elementary School
The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for May 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.