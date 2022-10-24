PROSSER — The gospel of John tells a story of how Jesus once took five loaves and two fishes, performed a miracle to multiply them, and then had his disciples distribute them to 5,000 hungry people who had turned out on the shore of the Sea of Galilee to listen to him preach from a boat.
On Friday, some modern-day disciples from Adams County followed in those footsteps and assembled lunches for another 5,000 hungry people.
But this time no miracle was involved; just generosity, an hour of hard work and commitment to Christian charity.
Students, teachers and parents from Adams County’s two Lutheran schools joined forces for a real-life experience of discipleship in the Christ Lutheran School gymnasium near Prosser.
Zion Classical Academy of Hastings joined Christ Lutheran School to assemble sacks full of food and supplies for the Open Table project, an ecumenical effort to provide sack lunches for area individuals in need
In a little over an hour’s time, around 140 children and 30 adults from the two schools put together 5,000 paper bags filled with a fruit cup, graham crackers, a spoon, a napkin and a bottled drink.
The food and supplies were provided by First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings. Once assembled, the sacks were to be taken to First St. Paul’s, where over time the youth group will complete each one by adding a meat-and-cheese sandwich.
The lunches are distributed by the Open Table from its Hastings headquarters at Catholic Social Services.
John McDonald, Hastings area director for Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska, said the Open Table project is supported by many area churches, other community organizations and individuals.
“We couldn’t do what we do without the support of the churches and schools,” McDonald said. “We rely heavily on their support and just the sheer quantity of sandwiches and sack lunches they produce throughout the year.”
McDonald said the helpers assembled Friday, with both Christ Lutheran and Zion Classical Academy participating, make up one of the larger area groups to lend a hand.
Open Table, which was launched in Hastings in 2004, distributes an average of 192 lunches per day from the CSS office on Second Street downtown. The monthly numbers vary depending on the time of year, McDonald said.
For Christ Lutheran, assembling sacks for the Open Table is a tradition dating back four or five years, with sacking events scheduled for each fall and spring.
Lisa Wright, Christ Lutheran interim head teacher, said the service opportunity was brought to the school several years ago by teacher Kendra Weichman, who is a member of the First St. Paul’s congregation.
This fall, Christ Lutheran invited Zion to join in the work. They hope to have another joint work day in the spring, as well, along with a Christmas caroling event in December and other joint activities.
“This is hopefully the first of many joint service projects,” said Sara Nielsen, Zion principal, noting the two schools are just 13 miles apart. “It makes sense to try to join forces when we can.”
While both Christ Lutheran and Zion are affiliated with the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod and the two schools make up the Adams County Lutheran Education Association, the student bodies haven’t interacted much in recent years and most of the students don’t know each other, Wright and Nielsen said.
Friday’s event grew out of a summer lunch meeting between Wright and Nielsen in which the women got to talking about ways the schools can work together.
This year’s theme for Lutheran schools nationwide is “Making Disciples for Life.” Wright and Nielsen said that while their schools try to promote discipleship among students every day and in many ways, a project like the Open Table catches their attention in an especially meaningful way.
“This is a perfect opportunity,” Wright said. “It’s obvious how we’re being disciples and a chance for (the students) to know they’re making a difference in the community.”
Nielsen said the Lutheran schools want their students to emulate Christ, who, even though he was God, took on human form and lived in this world as a servant to others.
She said that while most of the students in her school are blessed with stable home lives, it’s important for the children to realize not all their peers in the wider community enjoy that same advantage.
“It’s good for them to know there are people who are less fortunate and there are so many opportunities to help serve in the community,” Nielsen said.
Christ Lutheran eighth-grader Abigail Uden and seventh-grader Liam Fitzke were heavily involved in Friday’s project. Abigail, 13, spent her time rolling paper sacks; Liam, 12, spent that hour placing packages of graham crackers into the sacks.
Both said they enjoy the time of fellowship with their fellow Christ Lutheran students and with their peers from Zion, and that they see how well the project fits with this year’s “Making Disciples” theme for Lutheran schools.
“I just like the whole idea of it,” Liam said. “Plus, we get to ‘skip’ some school.”
Zion fifth-grader Olivia Ablott and first-grader Jacob Fink also enjoyed Friday’s project. Olivia, 10, did several different jobs during the work hour.
Olivia said the Open Table project is rewarding for students because their impact on the community is so readily apparent.
“Knowing we’re helping people who need food, “ she said of what made Friday special.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.