AYR — Like any antique machinery show, the Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association’s Antique and Collector Show at the Crystal Lake Recreation Area gives enthusiasts a place to show off their collections as well as just to congregate.

This year’s show featured Ford, Fordson, Ferguson, Massey Ferguson and Massey Harris tractors. Many of the nearly 80 tractors on display at the show were the featured brands.

Sidewalk sales
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0