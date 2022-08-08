AYR — Like any antique machinery show, the Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association’s Antique and Collector Show at the Crystal Lake Recreation Area gives enthusiasts a place to show off their collections as well as just to congregate.
This year’s show featured Ford, Fordson, Ferguson, Massey Ferguson and Massey Harris tractors. Many of the nearly 80 tractors on display at the show were the featured brands.
Several of the Ferguson tractors belonged to Larry Holmberg of Riverton. He had a handful of tractors and about 20 implements at Crystal Lake.
“Some people like to put it in a barn and hide it and nobody knows about it,” he said of equipment. “I like to show it off. I like to use it. They aren’t trailer queens by no sort because I use them.”
According to the Ferguson Enthusiasts of North America website, tractors carried the “Ferguson” badge only from 1948 until 1960. As a result, production numbers for Ferguson tractors are much smaller than those of many other brands.
Gene Kruse of Lincoln started the Ferguson Enthusiasts of America.
Holmberg has traveled all over the United States to pick up Ferguson equipment.
“Once they know you collect Fergusons, people kind of know it and they’ll say, ‘Hey, there’s some Fergusons down in Florida for sale,’ ” he said.
The Antique and Collector Show began Friday afternoon with the Sam Ruhter Memorial Tractor Drive, beginning and ending at Crystal Lake and traveling to Ruhter Auction on U.S. Highway 6/34 in Hastings.
Eileen Dawes of Juniata, PVAMA secretary and show coordinator, said this year’s show represents a return to normal, of sorts.
The show was scaled back in 2020.
“Last year, we picked up quite a bit but not as much,” she said. “And so this year I think we’ve done a lot more than we have.”
The show included field demonstrations such as threshing.
There was an antique tractor pull Saturday morning, plus tractor pull and pedal tractor pull contests; parade, petting zoo, concession stand with pie and ice cream and nearly 20 vendors.
“Overall, we are very pleased with the amount of people on this hot day,” Dawes said.
Ron Wagner with Wagner AG Sales of Denton was among vendors on site.
Wagner AG Sales supplies tractor parts and information for tractors for most makes and models from 1925 to 1975.
“A lot of these people are collectors, and a lot of them still use (the machinery),” Wagner said. “I just provide information that we got these parts; you can get them. Here’s a catalog. Look at them when you’re at home.”
Dawes said the show continues to further the Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association’s mission.
“Our mission statement is to preserve the past and to bring those that have had the love of the antique. Obviously most of (the collectors) have grown up and that’s what they did,” she said. “We want to preserve that and continue that with the youth.”
