Sexual assault
A 20-year-old Magnet resident has been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.
Sage Stolpe was charged Aug. 23 in Adams County Court with one charge of first-degree sexual assault of a minor, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Stolpe is scheduled to have an initial appearance in Adams County Court on Sept. 15 at 9 a.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, the alleged victim said she met Stolpe through social media. Stolpe drove to Hastings on May 27, picked her up and drove to a rural area where a sexual encounter occurred.
The alleged victim told investigators the encounter wasn’t consensual.
Stolpe told investigators that the encounter was consensual. He said the girl told him that she was 18 and only learned she was 15 later.
Under Nebraska law, no one under the age of 16 can consent to sexual contact.
Drug sentencing
A 19-year-old Harvard resident was sentenced Aug. 22 in Adams County District Court to 201 days in jail and one year of post release supervision for possessing alprazolam on Nov. 3, 2021.
Zayn L. Lewellyn pleaded no contest April 14.
Adams County District Judge Terri Harder sentenced Lewellyn and gave credit for one day already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Bronco Stampede
Middle school and high school students from Adams Central, Hastings Public Schools and St. Cecilia are invited to get an early start in the Hastings College community with a new Bronco Stampede program announced this week.
The program provides middle and high school students from the local school systems free admission to Hastings College events, including regular-season athletic contests, music performances, theater productions and art gallery exhibitions for the 2022-23 school year.
Bronco Stampede informational cards with a tear-off ticket were distributed to the schools, which in turn will distribute them to all middle and high school students.
All fees will be waived for students showing the Bronco Stampede ticket at any event admissions gate.
For a list of all events, students can scan the QR code or go to hastings.edu/calendar.
Dental hygiene clinic
The dental hygiene clinic at Central Community College-Hastings has opened for the 2022 fall semester.
Both adults and children can get preventive care such as cleaning, X-rays, fluorides and sealants at the clinic from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, from 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, and from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
A minimal fee is charged for the services provided. Medicaid is accepted.
The clinic will be open through Dec. 1. For more information, contact the clinic at 402-461-2471 or toll-free at 1-877-222-0780, ext. 2471.
