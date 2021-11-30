In purchasing the building at 3505 Yost Ave., the city of Hastings will see a big increase in the amount of space dedicated to utility department fleet and equipment maintenance.
“The comparison between the two is night and day,” City Administrator Dave Ptak said.
Members of the Hastings City Council approved during their meeting on Nov. 22 a purchase agreement with Hastings Economic Development Corp. to buy the 13,300-square-foot building located on the city’s north side. The property, which was constructed in 2006, formerly was home to Corteva Agriscience.
The city will purchase the property for $900,000, which was also the appraised amount according to an appraisal HEDC had done.
HEDC was selling it for $1.2 million.
The current vehicle and equipment space at the North Denver Station has a 9 ½-foot-wide door.
“It can’t be expanded because of the infrastructure of where that mechanic shop is,” Utility Manager Kevin Johnson said. “So we’re really restricted, if not constricted, to a very small area.”
Hastings Utilities had been talking about the future of vehicle maintenance space.
“Even before this merger with the city, which has already been on the table, we’ve needed more space,” Johnson said.
The utility department looked into the possibility of building new, but Johnson said between the different stages of construction such a project would take multiple years.
“So we never really bit the bullet, waiting to see if there was another building that might come up,” he said.
Whether that was a building the city already owned, one leased or one purchased, Johnson said, the search was passive but always on the minds of city officials.
“It’s always kind of been out there as a need,” he said. “We’ve been getting by, quite honestly, with just the utility equipment and vehicle maintenance. We’ve had a need for quite a while.”
The size of utility equipment has been increasing over the years.
“We’ve had spotters on the front of big trucks, spotters on the back of big trucks going in and out of the building we’re in now, and we still hit the wall,” Johnson said.
The building at 3505 Yost Ave. has three 16-foot-wide doors. The city plans to add another 14-foot door.
Johnson said Corteva had been working on combine research and development.
Members of the Hastings Utility Board recommended approval of the purchase during their meeting Nov. 10.
The utility board had a special meeting on Oct. 28, during which the only item on the agenda was executive session to discuss real estate negotiations.
The city complied with all open-meetings laws in the process.
Anytime the city buys real property that has a value of more than $100,000, the city has to have an appraisal done, so the city used the HEDC appraisal for the property of $900,000.
Councilman Shawn Hartmann, who serves as liaison to the Hastings Utility Board, is the current president of the HEDC board of directors through his position as vice president of Hastings HVAC. He asked Johnson whether Hastings Utilities would be interested in the property.
Both Hartmann and Councilman Matt Fong, who represents the council on HEDC’s board, abstained in the vote on Nov. 22.
“It was in a situation where HEDC was in a hurry to sell,” Ptak said. “We were interested in buying it. There is no legal requirement where we have to go through a planning commission.”
One of the recommendations in the city’s Novak Study organizational assessment from 2015 includes creating a consolidated citywide fleet maintenance function.
“When Kevin and I first talked about it, Hastings Utilities had a need for additional warehouse space. We talked about, ‘OK, what other possible uses might we look at for that?’ ” Ptak said.
The warehouse function was discussed.
“When we first looked at this building, when I first saw the floor plan, I thought ‘Oh wow,’ ” Johnson said.
The utility department stores a lot of wire outside. The wire deteriorates over time when it is exposed to the elements.
“If we could get that wire, just as one big example, indoors, from a warehouse inventory perspective that would be ideal,” Johnson said. “This building has a huge, nearly 10,000-square-foot divide between vehicle and equipment maintenance, and warehouse space.”
As city officials discussed possible uses for the building, another use that came up was for added fire protection. City officials said such a use is far from certain.
“That was the last of the items on our list as far as anything we were looking,” Ptak said.
The building at 3505 Yost Ave. includes 4,200 square feet of office space.
Johnson said the utility department has no immediate plans for the office space, but said it could serve as a temporary home for city employees currently working in the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave., depending on the future of that building.
“It’s very much a strategic acquisition,” Mayor Corey Stutte said. “It’s something that’s been a part of the Novak Study. It’s something that was identified a long time ago. There’s really no shortage of needs.”
The purchase will free up building resources for other potential uses.
“What’s really nice about this in light of the reorganization is that we have the utility department and city departments talking to each other now about potential uses where before it was like a tale of two cities,” Ptak said.
