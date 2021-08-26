The bold, rich colors of a Diana Bienkowski painting give her subject matter depth and contrast and make the image pop.
Bienkowski is the September featured artist at Gallery on Lincoln Avenue at 221 N. Lincoln Ave.
“It was fun to put these all together,” she said. “I think one of the commonalities is color. I really like the energy of colors and taking a little bit of license in how I use the colors: what colors I leave out, what colors I put in.”
A reception honoring Bienkowski will be 5-7:30 p.m. Friday at the gallery.
Bienkowski’s show will be available for viewing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment, through the month of September.
Masks are appreciated. The gallery will have masks available, also.
“It’s fun to hang (the paintings), even though it’s a lot of different images here,” Bienkowski. “I feel like they all complement each other in a lot of ways. They felt good going together.”
Her work hangs in many collections, public and private, throughout the United States.
She has won both regional and national awards, has participated in many shows, and was officially licensed by University of Nebraska-Lincoln to create private prints commemorating the football team’s 1995 national championship.
When feeling a painting is complete, Bienkowski will set it up in a location that she passes by several times a day, catching glimpses at different times, often spotting little things that need attention, small adjustments that add something to the completed piece. It is always her goal to convey to the viewer the energy and emotion of the subject, rather than just an image.
Blending classic and contemporary styles, Bienkowski’s expressive use of color and energy breathes life into each unique piece she creates.
The GOLA show is filled with flowers and palm trees. Although there are no cornfields in this exhibition, she has painted “lots and lots” of cornfields in the past and has taken lots of liberties with the colors.
In the past she has traveled to Arizona to paint.
“I really fell in love with the palm trees there,” she said. “They had so many different species and shapes. That’s, I guess, what I do. I zero in on a subject I really like and feel like I can explore it and can do it different ways with different colors.”
Bienkowski has painted for about 35 years, or half her life.
“I always liked to draw and paint growing up, but I never really pursued it in high school or college as far as taking a lot of classes,” she said. “When I was 35 I decided I did not want to wait until I retired to paint.”
She took art classes at Hastings College, attended workshops and spent time with other artists.
“We went and did shows different places,” she said. “We dragged our things around and did shows, just really, really loved it and it just kind of kept growing.”
Now that she’s older, she’s slowed down a little bit, but is always open to that creative spark.
“There’s always something creative to do with artwork,” Bienkowski said.
Painting is good for mental health, she said.
“It’s like meditation a lot of times. It turns into that.”
Bienkowski is a longtime member of the Business Improvement District’s sculpture committee, which was an offshoot of the Cottonwood Festival and helps with the selection of sculptures for downtown Hastings.
“That’s really been really fun to do,” she said. “I’ve really enjoyed it.”
Hastings is a fertile artistic community, she said.
“There have been a lot of great artists around for a long time coming out of Hastings and Hastings College,” she said. “There were a lot of people that taught a lot of great workshops for a long time. It kind of ebbs and flows, but the new generations hopefully keep coming. Hastings College has always had a really strong art department.”
