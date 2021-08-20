A 22-year-old Hastings man has been accused of using a firearm to threaten a group.
Logan E. Santo of 2509 W. Fifth St. has been charged in Adams County Court with use of a firearm to commit a felony, terroristic threats and failure to appear in court.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Aug. 19 appointed the public defender’s office to represent Santo and scheduled a further hearing for Sept. 10 at 9 a.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, a group of people told police about an incident in a parking lot at 835 S. Burlington Ave. on Aug. 1.
Several people said there was an altercation and Santo pulled out a handgun and pointed it at one of the group.
Santo later called police and told them he owned a gun, but didn’t have it at the time.
Santo was scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 12, but failed to appear.
Use of a firearm to commit a felony is a Class 1C felony punishable by five to 50 years in prison.
Terroristic threats is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Failure to appear in court is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
