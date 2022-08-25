An early morning shooting incident led to the arrest of a 23-year-old Hastings man Thursday.
Hastings Police Department responded to a report of gunshots fired about 2:53 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Second Street.
Capt. Mike Doremus said officers quickly determined that a firearm was discharged multiple times from outside causing damage to a residence.
The residence was occupied at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.
Officers obtained a description of the suspect who fired the weapon as a Caucasian male wearing a black shirt.
Officers located a man walking in the 1800 block of West Third Street who matched the description of the suspect and identified him as Connor Brown of Hastings.
Officers later arrested Brown for unlawful discharge of a firearm, use of a weapon to commit a felony and criminal mischief.
The incident remains under investigation.
