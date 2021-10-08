The Hastings Police Department has released more details about the nearly five-hour standoff Thursday in the 300 block of North Saunders Avenue in a news release issued Friday.
HPD detectives Cale Neelly and James Barron were conducting surveillance in the 300 block of North Saunders Avenue about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Both detectives currently are assigned to the Central Nebraska Drug & Safe Streets Task Force, which include members from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Nebraska State Patrol, Grand Island Police Department, Kearney Police Department, Hastings Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers with the Hastings Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office were on scene during the initial aspects of the investigation.
Officers saw two subjects, Holly Hartman and William Packer, exited a vehicle in the 300 block of North Saunders Avenue.
Hartman subsequently was arrested for driving under suspension and possession of methamphetamine.
Packer fled from officers into the residence at 315 N Saunders Ave. Packer was wanted on both state and federal warrants and has been a fugitive for over six months.
Officers set up a perimeter around the residence and requested assistance from Officer Grady Gardner and his K9 partner Kane.
Kane alerted and indicated the odor of illegal drug coming from the vehicle Hartman and Packer had exited. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered more than 1.6 pounds of meth, three handguns, over $16,000 in cash, and other illegal items.
Other members of the task force responded along with Hastings Police Department staff to continue a perimeter and make the neighborhood safe for the residents.
Officers made several attempts to have Packer exit the house and surrender himself, but Packer refused.
The Hastings Police Department Tactical Response Team was activated, and a search warrant was obtained for the residence. During the service of the search warrant, two men, Gregg Weatherwax and Ryan Moody, were arrested as accessories to a felony for harboring Packer inside the residence.
Officers made many attempts to get Packer to surrender himself, but he refused to exit the residence until the Tactical Response Team deployed chemical munitions. Packer almost immediately surrendered after the gas was deployed.
No shots were fired or injuries reported.
Packer, 45, of Hastings was arrested for multiple felonies as well as several outstanding warrants.
An initial statement Thursday from HPD regarding the incident incorrectly identified Packer as Billy Packard. No one named Billy Packard is involved with this story.
Officers are recommending charges of possession of meth with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; possession of money while violating drug laws; theft by receiving a stolen firearm; and obstructing a police officer.
The outstanding warrants included one in Adams County for possession of a controlled substance; one in Hall County for distribution of a controlled substance and possession of money while violating drug laws; and one federal warrant for conspiracy to distribute meth and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
