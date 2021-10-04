A 35-year-old Blue Hill man has been charged in federal court, according to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office.
Amos J. Mosel faces two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession (or sale) of a stolen firearm or ammunition from Aug. 20-25.
The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, a three-year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.