A 42-year-old Hastings man has been accused of using a knife to threaten his girlfriend during a fight.
Timothy D. Fletcher of 1347 N. Cedar Ave. faces charges of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, strangulation and driving under revocation from a drunken driving conviction.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 31 at 11 a.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Fletcher allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, Tina Meudt, following an argument on the way home from a bar on Aug. 1. Meudt told police Fletcher choked her and punched her in the face several times.
At home, she said, Fletcher pulled a fillet knife from a drawer and raised it above her head like he was going to stab her until she talked him out of it.
Fletcher told police Meudt attacked him and there was a fight, but he didn’t remember anything about a knife or choking Meudt.
Use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Driving while revoked from a drunken driving conviction is a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Terroristic threats and assault by strangulation are each a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
