A 40-year-old Hastings man has been accused of distributing methamphetamine in Adams County Court.
Jose R. Gomez Jr., of 2319 W. Fourth St., faces charges of distribution of meth and possession of more than 28 grams of meth.
Gomez had an initial hearing in court on Thursday, where Adams County Judge Michael Burns appointed a public defender to represent him.
Burns scheduled a further hearing for Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. to determine whether a preliminary hearing is needed.
Bond was set at $150,000, with 10% cash needed for Gomez’s release.
According to the arrest affidavit, a cooperating individual purchased meth from Gomez on March 10, 2021, and again on March 17, 2021.
Possession of a controlled substance (28-139 grams of meth) is a Class 1C felony punishable by five to 50 years in prison. Distribution is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
