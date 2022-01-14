Sexual assault of a child
A 52-year-old Hastings man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl he was babysitting.
Perry Vansyckle of 1014 S. Hastings Ave. No. 101 faces charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and intentional child abuse.
Vansyckle had an initial appearance in Adams County Court on Friday, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Vansyckle on occasion would watch the alleged victim and her younger sister while their mother was at work.
The alleged victim told authorities Vansyckle sexually assaulted her numerous times between May and October 2021 and told her not to tell anyone.
Vansyckle denied the accusation when questioned by law enforcement.
First-degree sexual assault of a child is a Class 1B felony punishable by 15 years to life in prison. Intentional child abuse is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Election filings
Three more incumbents have chosen to run for re-election.
Jacqueline S. Russell of 2912 Lakeview Cove filed Jan. 13 to retain her position as County Assessor. She is registered as a Republican.
Donna Fegler Daiss of 2910 Lakepark Lane filed Jan. 13 at a Republican to keep her position as Adams County Attorney.
Melanie J. Curry of 2420 N. Second Ave. filed Jan. 13 to retain her position as County Treasurer. She is registered as a Republican.
Election filings began Jan. 5. Incumbent candidates were required to file by Feb. 15. Non-incumbents can file until March 1. The primary election will be May 10.
The following people previously filed:
Adams County Board of Commissioners
— District 1: Michael Stromer
— District 5: Tim Reams
Adams County Clerk: Ramona Thomas
Adams County Sheriff: John Rust
Hastings City Council
— Ward 3: Chuck Rosenberg
Register of Deeds: Rachel Ormsby
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.