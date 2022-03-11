A 40-year-old Hastings man is contesting a charge of distributing methamphetamine in Adams County District Court.
Jose R. Gomez Jr. of 2319 W. Fourth St. pleaded not guilty to charges of distribution of meth and possession of more than 28 grams of meth.
Adams County District Judge Andrew Butler scheduled a pre-trial hearing for April 14 at 1:30 p.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, a cooperating individual purchased meth from Gomez on March 10, 2021, and again on March 17, 2021.
Possession of a controlled substance (28-139 grams of meth) is a Class 1C felony punishable by five to 50 years in prison. Distribution of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.