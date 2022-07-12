A 52-year-old Hastings resident denied intending to distribute methamphetamine Monday in Adams County District Court.
Robert K. Williams of 1208 W. Third St. pleaded not guilty to one charge of possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar scheduled a pre-trial hearing in the case for Aug. 25 at 9:30 a.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol had received information that Williams had traveled to Denver, Colorado, and possibly obtained a large amount of meth to transport back to Hastings.
On June 10, troopers with NSP located Williams’ vehicle on Interstate 80 and followed him to Hastings. Troopers conducted an investigatory stop at U.S. Highway 281 and 33rd Street. Williams denied consent to search the vehicle.
A canine unit was brought in to smell around the vehicle and alerted to the odor of narcotics. Troopers then searched the vehicle and found about 17 ounces of meth in a vacuum-sealed container and a glass meth pipe with residue inside.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent to distribute is a Class 1B felony punishable by 20 years to life in prison.
