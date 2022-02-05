Man denies 5th DUI
A 36-year-old Hastings resident denied a fifth offense of driving under the influence of alcohol on Friday in Adams County District Court.
Jamie D. Hanson of 302 E. Sixth St. pleaded not guilty to charges of fifth-offense DUI, driving under revocation and failure to appear on citation.
District Judge Teresa Luther scheduled a pre-trial hearing in the case for March 16 at 1:30 p.m.
According to court records, Hanson was previously convicted of DUI on July 2, 2008; twice on July 31, 2012; and Oct. 18, 2012, all in Hall County.
Fifth-offense DUI is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Driving under revocation is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Failure to appear on citation is a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to three months in jail and a $500 fine.
Impersonation sentencing
A 44-year-old Juniata resident was sentenced Jan. 31 in Adams County District Court to one year of probation for criminal impersonation on July 16, 2021.
Thomas M. Zaragoza Jr. pleaded no contest Nov. 23, 2021. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of possessing methamphetamine.
According to the arrest affidavit, Zargoza provided a false name and date of birth to officers during a traffic stop.
District Judge Teresa Luther sentenced Zaragoza.
Criminal impersonation is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Surgeries resume
OMAHA— A Nebraska hospital system has announced it will begin resuming non-emergency surgeries and procedures that had been postponed last month due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Beginning Monday, Nebraska Medicine will move out of its “crisis standard of care” plan enacted on Jan. 13, the health system said in a statement Friday.
The plan, which put a hold on most non-emergency procedures, was made as the omicron variant of the coronavirus saw a spike in demand for hospital beds and led to staff shortages as medical personnel themselves became infected or had to care for family members who were ill.
In the past week, there has been an overall decrease in COVID-19 admissions, Nebraska Medicine said, and the number of staff members in isolation and quarantine has also decreased significantly.
The system says it’s now contacting those patients who saw procedures put on hold and is working to reschedule them.
