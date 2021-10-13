A 42-year-old Hastings man in Adams County District Court Tuesday denied using a knife to threaten his girlfriend during a fight
Timothy D. Fletcher of 1347 N. Cedar Ave. pleaded not guilty to charges of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, strangulation, driving under revocation from a drunken driving conviction and domestic assault.
Adams County District Judge Terri Harder scheduled a pre-trial hearing in the case for Jan. 4, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Fletcher allegedly assaulted his girlfriend at the time, Tina Meudt, following an argument on the way home from a bar on Aug. 2. Meudt told police Fletcher choked her and punched her in the face several times.
At home, she said, Fletcher pulled a fillet knife from a drawer and raised it above her head like he was going to stab her until she talked him out of it.
Fletcher told police Meudt attacked him and there was a fight, but he didn’t remember anything about a knife or choking Meudt.
Use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Driving while revoked from a drunken driving conviction is a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Terroristic threats and assault by strangulation are each a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Third-degree domestic assault is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
