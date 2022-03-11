Man denies sexual assault accusation
A 52-year-old Hastings man has denied sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl he was babysitting on March 4 in the Adams County District Court.
Perry Vansyckle of 1014 S. Hastings Ave. No. 101 pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and intentional child abuse.
Adams County District Judge Andrew Butler scheduled a pre-trial hearing for April 14 at 1:30 p.m.
According to court records, the alleged victim’s mother called to report the sexual assault in November 2021. She reported that Vansyckle occasionally picked up her two daughters from school and watched them while she was at work.
One daughter said Vansyckle had sexually assaulted her multiple times between May and October 2021 while her younger sister was locked out of the room.
Police interviewed Vansyckle and he denied the accusation.
First-degree sexual assault of a child is a Class 1B felony punishable by 15 years to life in prison. Intentional child abuse is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Drug sentencing
A 24-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced March 4 in Adams County District Court to one year in prison for possessing methamphetamine on May 14, 2021.
Jesus Beltran, whose last known address was 523 E. D St., pleaded no contest Jan. 4. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of possessing temazepam.
Adams County District Judge Andrew Butler sentenced Beltran, ordered 12 months of post-release supervision, and gave him credit for 138 days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.