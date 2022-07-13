A 52-year-old Hastings man will fight charges against him stemming from the alleged sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl.
Fabian Gomez Sr. of 1012 W. Fifth St. pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday in Adams County District Court.
Gomez faces charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, intentional child abuse and third-degree sexual assault of a child.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar scheduled a pre-trial hearing for Aug. 25 at 9:30 a.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Gomez allegedly sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl in his care on Oct. 31, 2021, while the girl’s mother was at work.
First-degree sexual assault of a child is a Class 1B felony punishable by 15 years to life in prison. Intentional child abuse and third-degree sexual assault of a child are each a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
