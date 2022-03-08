A 25-year-old Hastings man denied charges of witness tampering on March 4 in Adams County District Court.
Edward Boutin, whose last known address was 1400 W. J St., pleaded not guilty to four counts of the charge, each a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
District Judge Andrew Butler scheduled a pre-trial hearing in the case for April 14 at 1:30 p.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Boutin repeatedly called his wife, Emily, and tried to convince her to tell authorities he didn’t fire a handgun near her in a related case for which Boutin has been charged.
In the first case, Boutin faces charges of use of a firearm to commit a felony, second-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, possession of methamphetamine, third-degree domestic assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the arrest affidavit, Boutin’s wife went to the Hastings Police Department on Oct. 27, 2021, to report an altercation with her husband.
Emily said she recently found out she was six weeks pregnant and Boutin believed she had been unfaithful. While she was taking a bath, she said, Boutin came into the bathroom, pulled her out of the tub and put his hands around her throat.
She said Boutin pointed a handgun at her while threatening her and fired the weapon toward her feet. The bullet struck the floor, and she had a 4-inch cut on her leg afterward.
Police investigated and later obtained a search warrant for the motel room, where officers found bullet fragments and gunpowder, as well as meth and other items of drug paraphernalia.
Boutin pleaded not guilty to the charges on Feb. 4.
Use of a firearm to commit a felony is a Class 1C felony punishable by five to 50 years in prison.
Tampering with a witness is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Second-degree domestic assault and terroristic threats are each a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Third-degree domestic assault is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is an infraction punishable by up to a $100 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.