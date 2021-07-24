Hastings police are investigating the shooting death of a 28-year-old Harvard man in the 400 block of South Pine Street late Friday evening.
Police identified the victim as Santinorey Adalberto Gonzalez in a press release issued Saturday morning.
Officers with the Hastings Police Department responded to a disturbance about 9:54 p.m.
Capt. Mike Doremus said that upon arrival, officers found the man deceased inside the home.
He said the incident is being investigated as a shooting death under suspicious circumstances.
Police used crime scene tape to block off an area around the house, including Pine Street between B Street and a parking lot to the south.
Police initially detained a person of interest in the case, but Doremus said the circumstances of the incident are still under investigation.
No arrests have been made at this time.
The investigating agencies have determined this is an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public.
“It appears they knew each other,” Doremus said. “There is no risk to the safety of the public.”
HPD is being assisted in the investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.
