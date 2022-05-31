A 25-year-old Hastings man was sentenced May 23 in Adams County District Court to seven to eight years in prison for firing a handgun near his pregnant wife and tampering with a witness.
Edward Boutin, whose last known address was 1400 W. J St. No. 121, pleaded guilty March 16 to two counts of third-degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman, two counts of tampering with a witness, and one count of terroristic threats and possessing methamphetamine.
In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped charges of second-degree domestic assault and possessing drug paraphernalia, as well as using a firearm to commit a felony, which is a Class 1C felony punishable by five to 50 years in prison. Prosecutors also dropped two counts of witness tampering.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Boutin to four to five years for the tampering charge and three years for the other four charges.
According to the arrest affidavit, Boutin’s wife, Emily, went to the Hastings Police Department on Oct. 27, 2021, to report an altercation with her husband.
Emily said she recently found out she was six weeks pregnant and Boutin believed she had been unfaithful. While she was taking a bath, she said, Boutin came into the bathroom, pulled her out of the tub and put his hands around her throat.
She said Boutin pointed a handgun at her while threatening her and fired the weapon toward her feet. The bullet struck the floor, and she had a 4-inch cut on her leg afterward.
Police investigated and later obtained a search warrant for the motel room, where officers found bullet fragments and gunpowder, as well as meth and other items of drug paraphernalia.
In a separate case filed against Boutin, he faced four counts of witness tampering for allegedly calling his wife multiple times to convince her to recant her story to police.
