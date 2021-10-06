A 21-year-old man was sentenced to one year in jail for assaulting an officer.
Adams District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Santiago Hernandez-Ralios on Sept. 27 and ordered that he be turned over to immigration due to a hold on him. Illingworth also gave him credit for 208 days already served.
Hernandez-Ralios pleaded guilty July 15 to third-degree assault on an officer.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped charges of assault by strangulation, false reporting and resisting arrest.
According to the arrest affidavit, two Hastings Police officers were conducting a drunk driving investigation on March 4 at 623 S. Kansas Ave.
Santiago, the driver who had identified himself as Manuel Hernandez, was uncooperative and placed under arrest. Santiago resisted and choked an officer in the process.
While officers tried to arrest Santiago, his brother, Candelario Hernandez-Ralios, approached and was told to leave, but he came back with a knife and attacked an officer. The officer had two cuts on his fingers from the altercation.
Candelario, 24, of 623 S. Kansas Ave. was charged with second-degree assault on an officer, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and two counts of resisting arrest using a deadly weapon. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on May 3. A pretrial hearing in the case has been scheduled for Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m.
Second-degree assault on an officer and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony are each a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Resisting arrest using a deadly weapon, third-degree assault on an officer and assault by strangulation are each a Class 3 felony punishable by up to four years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
