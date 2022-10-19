A 52-year-old Hastings man has been sentenced to 40-45 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl he was babysitting.
Perry Vansyckle of 1014 S. Hastings Ave. No. 101 was sentenced Oct. 17 in Adams County District Court.
Vansyckle pleaded no contest July 20 to first-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors reduced the charge from a Class 1B felony punishable by 15 years to life in prison and dismissed a charge of intentional child abuse.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Vansyckle and gave him credit for 285 days already served.
According to court records, the alleged victim’s mother called to report the sexual assault in November 2021. She reported that Vansyckle occasionally picked up her two daughters from school and watched them while she was at work.
One daughter said Vansyckle had sexually assaulted her multiple times between May and October 2021 while her younger sister was locked out of the room.
Police interviewed Vansyckle and he denied the accusation.
