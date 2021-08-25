Avoiding arrest
A 27-year-old St. Paul resident was sentenced Aug. 16 in Adams County District Court to three years of probation for operating a vehicle to avoid arrest on April 3, 2020.
Dakota Necker pleaded guilty on June 3. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped counts of leaving the scene of an accident, driving under revocation and criminal mischief.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Necker.
Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Drug sentencing
A 35-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Aug. 16 in Adams County District Court to 18 months of probation for possessing methamphetamine on Aug. 10, 2020.
Thomas Ashley, whose last known address was 1379 W. E St., pleaded no contest April 8. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of being a habitual criminal.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Ashley and gave him credit for 179 days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Copper thefts
ONAWA, Iowa — Two people are jailed after they allegedly stole copper from electrical substations in northwest Iowa, causing power outages and thousands of dollars in damage, authorities said.
Monona County Sheriff Jeff Pratt said in a news release that Craig Keller, 40, of Onawa, and Whitney Reynek, 30, of Tekamah, Nebraska, were arrested Monday.
Monona County emergency dispatchers received numerous calls Saturday evening of fires at electrical stations in the western half of the county, The Sioux City Journal reported.
Workers with Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative discovered someone had removed copper from grounding rods in the substations, Pratt said.
Sheriff’s deputies recovered items from the substations and other burglaries on Sunday at a rural Whiting, Iowa, home.
According to court documents, Keller is accused of stealing several feet of copper wiring from the substations. Reynek allegedly drove Keller to and from the substations, authorities said.
Pratt estimated it will costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair the damage.
