A 32-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced March 2 in Adams County District Court to three years of probation and two-year driver’s license revocation for operating a vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under revocation on June 14, 2021, and failure to appear in court on Aug. 27, 2021.
Nicholas Terjak, whose last known address was 114 E. Fifth St., pleaded no contest Nov. 23, 2021.
Adams County District Judge Teresa Luther sentenced Terjak.
Operating a vehicle to avoid arrest and failure to appear in court are each a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
DUR is a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
