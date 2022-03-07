A 30-year-old Juniata resident was sentenced Feb. 28 in Adams County District Court to two years in prison for intentional child abuse on Sept. 28, 2020.
Zachary Krueger pleaded no contest Jan. 4. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of third-degree sexual assault.
According to the arrest affidavit, Krueger had sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.
Adams County District Judge Teresa Luther sentenced Krueger and ordered two years of post-release supervision.
Intentional child abuse is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
