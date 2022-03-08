A 40-year-old Hastings man accused of creating child pornography was sentenced to two years of probation in Adams County District Court.
Adams County District Judge Teresa Luther sentenced Christopher Crosier of 806 E. Fourth St. on Feb. 28.
Crosier pleaded no contest Jan. 4 to unlawful intrusion and intentional child abuse.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped one count of creation of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison.
According to the arrest affidavit, Crosier allegedly recorded a video with a 14-year-old girl engaged in sexual activity with a 19-year-old man.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.