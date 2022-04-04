A 34-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced March 28 in Adams County District Court to 270 days in jail, 12 months of post-release supervision and 15-year driver’s license revocation for driving while revoked from a driving under the influence conviction on Oct. 23, 2020.
Joshua Adams, whose last known address was 2222 Boyce St., pleaded guilty Jan. 31. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors reduced the charge from a subsequent offense.
Adams County District Judge Teresa Luther sentenced Adams.
Driving while revoked from a driving under the influence conviction is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
