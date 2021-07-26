A 33-year-old North Platte resident was sentenced July 19 in Adams County District Court to two years of probation for driving under revocation from a DUI or refusal on Jan. 1, 2020.
Ronald Ware pleaded no contest May 6. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped charges of no proof of insurance and failure to appear in court.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Ware.
Driving under revocation from a DUI or refusal is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
