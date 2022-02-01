A 69-year-old Campbell resident was sentenced Jan. 27 in Adams County District Court to 18 months of probation and a 15-year driver’s license revocation for driving while revoked from a driving under the influence of alcohol conviction on Aug. 11, 2021.
Darryl Todd pleaded no contest Nov. 23, 2021. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors reduced the charge from a subsequent offense.
According to the arrest affidavit, Todd was driving a vehicle that was stopped for having a break light and turn signal out. His license had been revoked.
Todd had previous convictions for driving under revocation on July 6, 1999, in Dakota County; March 21, 2017, in Adams County; Aug. 31, 2018, in Adams County; Oct. 1, 2020, in Adams County; and May 25, 2021, in Nuckolls County.
District Judge Teresa Luther sentenced Todd.
Driving while revoked from a DUI conviction is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
